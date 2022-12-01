The International Criminal Court (ICC), has set December 15 as the judgment day for an appeal in which former commander of the Lord Resistance Army (LRA), Dominic Ongwen is challenging the 25-year term handed to him after he was found guilty of committing atrocities in the northern part of Uganda over 20 years ago.

In February last year, Ongwen was found guilty of 61 offenses consisting of crimes against humanity for crimes he committed in the early 2000s and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

However, his defense raised procedural errors relating to the conviction, and the sentence.

Ongwen who is currently being held in the Netherlands is the first LRA rebel, a rebel outfit headed by Joseph Kony, to be found culpable for the crimes committed in northern Uganda that left over 100,000 people killed and over 1.8 million displaced.