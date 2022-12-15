He is said to have committed the crimes while he was a commander of the LRA in northern Uganda and several prosecution witnesses testified including victims of the atrocities allegedly committed by Ongwen.
Among the witnesses include; seven women forced by Ongwen to Marry him, ten UPDF soldiers, former LRA fighters who were under Ongwen’s brigade, child soldiers who were abducted and enlisted into rebel activities, and expert witnesses who testified about Ongwen’s mental status.
Some of the witnesses gave their evidence through recorded statements while others physically travelled to testify at the Hague-based court.