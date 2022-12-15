The Appeal Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is today expected to deliver judgment in a case where Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), is appealing against a 25-year jail term. The judgment is expected to be delivered at 11:30 am (Hague time).

Ongwen was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison after being convicted of 61 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes, murder, rape, torture, sexual slavery, and use of child soldiers between 2002 and 2004.

He is said to have committed the crimes while he was a commander of the LRA in northern Uganda and several prosecution witnesses testified including victims of the atrocities allegedly committed by Ongwen.

Among the witnesses include; seven women forced by Ongwen to Marry him, ten UPDF soldiers, former LRA fighters who were under Ongwen’s brigade, child soldiers who were abducted and enlisted into rebel activities, and expert witnesses who testified about Ongwen’s mental status.

Some of the witnesses gave their evidence through recorded statements while others physically travelled to testify at the Hague-based court.