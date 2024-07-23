By Winfred Watenya

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is today set to hold a status conference on former LRA leader Joseph Kony’s case.

A statement from the ICC indicates that the conference will be held by the Pre- trial Chamber III to discuss procedural issues related to the preparation of the confirmation of charges hearing in the case.

The hearing is scheduled from 11am to 18:00 local time in Courtroom 1 and will be streamed on the ICC website.

Joseph Kony and his LRA rebel group is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Northern Uganda during a two- decade war.