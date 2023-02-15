Information and Communication Technology experts have warned companies and individuals running various digital platforms against the rising cases of cybercrime.

The Head of Product and Business Development and Customer Experience at Centenary technology services, Steven Kirenga urges companies to partner with other international ICT organizations to share information on cybercrime to help curb such crimes.

Early this week, police in Kampala arrested 12 suspects in connection with a series of computer system intrusions that allegedly gave them unauthorized access to a Stanbic bank client’s account from which they made a transfer of funds worth USD1.8 million (about Shs7 billion) into other bank accounts.

He says, most companies lose money through such scenarios because their systems are not being updated as required.

Kirenga made the remarks at the Launch of the MTN Foundation youth skilling program aimed at equipping the youth with the right practical knowledge and skills that will enable them provide innovative ICT solutions to solve community problems amidst the evolving digital world.