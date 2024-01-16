The Ministry of ICT is seeking over Shs180 billion to fully implement the planned outlook of the digital transformation programme in the country.

According to the chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on ICT, Mr Moses Magogo, the program aims at increasing ICT penetration and use of ICT services for social and economic development.

He also noted that the cost of using internet is still high which has greatly discouraged many Ugandans from accessing the service.

“Whereas we think ICT is the driver for the entire social economic transformation, but when you look at the funding generally provided, it does not take us to the category to be able to drive the economy,” Mr Magogo said.

Magogo made the remarks while presenting the ICT Committee report on the national budget framework paper for the digital transformation programme for financial year 2024/25.