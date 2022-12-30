The police have released identities of the 6 people who died in the Ntungamo accident.

The fatal accident along Ntungamo-Kabale road earlier today involved bus registration number RAD798B, belonging to Volcano Bus Company, and another belonging to Oxygen Bus Company with registration number KCU054L.

The spokesperson for the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate, Faridah Nampiima has identified the deceased as Alphonse Murara, a Rwandan driver of the volcano bus, and David Omido, a Kenyan and the driver of the Oxygen bus who both died on spot.

Others are Mustafa Ishingiro, Cloude Gakulu, Etiene Hakizimana; and a yet-to-be-identified Burundian female passenger who was aboard Oxygen bus , with all the bodies of the deceased conveyed to Kabale regional referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

She says an approximate number of 40 passengers whose particulars are yet to be established were rushed to Lotom health centre in Muhanga and are under proper management.

The accident has been attributed to reckless driving by the driver of Volcano bus, which led to a head-on collision with the on-coming Oxygen bus from the Kabale side