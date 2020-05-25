Actor and musician, Idris Elba is hosting a concert dubbed ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home’.

According to Elba, the concert is to raise funds for those impacted by coronavirus in Africa.

The African music stars set to perform include Burna Boy, Diamond Platnimuz, Yemi Alade, AKA, SautiSol, Fally Ipupa and Tiwa Savage.

In his tweet, Elba has called upon musicians to unite during such hard times.

“Let us unite to celebrate Africa Day and raise funds for COVID-19,” he tweeted.

According to a statement from YouTube and ViacomCBS Network Africa, all funds that will be collected from this concert will go to the World Food Program and the UNICEF who are supporting communities affected by COVID-19 in Africa.

It should be noted that earlier in March, Idris Elba tested positive of COVID-19. Africa has over 95,000 cases of coronavirus.