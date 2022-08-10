The chairperson of Kenya’s electoral body, the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is calling for calm and patience among Kenyans as the commission undertakes the rigorous exercise of vote tallying.

In a press statement, Wafula Chebukati says currently result transmission continues from the various returning officers across the country.

The law requires the commission to undertake verification presidential election results and declare the President-elect within seven days

Chebukati says bearing this in mind the commission shall endeavor to conclude this exercise at the earliest possible time.

The commission also acknowledges that logistical delays and a failure of the identification kit in some parts of the country marred a largely peaceful election day in Kenya.