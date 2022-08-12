By Mike Sebalu

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya has increased the number of verification officials at the national tally centre at the Bomas of Kenya to speed up the tallying process.

This comes after international election observers raised concerns about last minute changes to the Election Day procedures, saying they may have affected the security and timeliness of the transmission and announcement of results.

These concerns were raised yesterday by the Joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) in its initial findings and recommendations for Kenya’s 2022 general elections.

The deployment of more tallying officials has been announced by the IEBC chairperson, Wafula Chebukati in his latest update to the nation this morning.

In his address, Chebukati says they have observed the need to move a little faster to have the final results declared.

Kenyans wait to know their next president with no clear lead yet between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, the front runners of the presidential race.