The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) used a second set of results transmission forms that it resolved with political parties to seal in tamper-proof envelopes prior to the August 9, 2022 Presidential election, a Judiciary report has revealed.
The Judiciary ordered for a recount of votes in 15 polling stations following a request by Azimio la Umoja’s candidates Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.
Technical teams from the Judiciary were tasked with compiling reports on the recount, and a scrutiny of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) servers.
