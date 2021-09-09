By Benjamin Jumbe

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has recommended the use of agroecology for sustainable agricultural production.

This follows the production of the first comprehensive assessment of Agroecology by the body aimed at enhancing food production

IFAD’s Director of IFAD’s Sustainable Production, Markets, and Institutions Division Thouraya Triki says Agroecology is one effective way to transform food systems to address rising hunger, malnutrition, climate change, and ecosystem fragility.

He says adopting agroecological practices is a major step to addressing these failures in the food systems and emphasizes the importance of small-scale producers in food systems, and connects them more directly to consumers to deliver sustainably produced, healthy, nutritious, and affordable food for all.

Agroecology combines farmers’ traditional knowledge with scientific innovations and integrates ecological, economic, and social development