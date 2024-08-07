The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered the interdiction of three Soroti University officials for allegedly causing a financial loss of over Shs460 million to the institution.

The officials include Robert Magemeso, the bursar, Abdallah Oyare Shaban, the deputy secretary, and Francis Elyebu, the principal estates officer.

They were charged together with Richard Twebaze, the Managing Director of Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited.

The interdiction order addressed to the Soroti University secretary is signed by Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria, the Deputy Inspector General of Government.

This follows the arraignment of the accused before the Anti-Corruption Court on 4th June 2024 on charges of causing financial loss, false certificates by public officers and abuse of office contrary to sections 11(1), 20(1), and 25 of the Anti- Corruption Act 2009 as amended, under criminal case number CO-0073 of 2024.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and were each granted bail of Shs7,000,000 cash and were also asked to deposit their passports in court.