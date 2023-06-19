The Intergovernmental Authority on Development has condemned the terrorist attack at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District. The attack left at least 41 people dead.

Out of these, 37 were students, 20 being girls and 17 boys, a school security guard and three were members of the community.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the IGAD Executive Secretary has sent heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives in the heinous act he has described as cowardly and senseless.

He has assured the Government of Uganda and its people of the organization’s unwavering support and commitment to working together in combating terrorism and promoting peace and security in the region.

According to Dr. Worknerh, IGAD remains dedicated to fostering cooperation and collaboration among its member states to address such threats and to ensure the safety and well-being of their citizens.