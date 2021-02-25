By Benjamin Jumbe

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has formulated a Regional Covid Vaccine plan in preparation for the vaccine phase of coronavirus response.

This was revealed by the IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu while handing over an assortment of medical equipment and supplies donated to the ministry of health.

Dr Gebeyehu noted that the plan is to promote early and sufficient access to safe and effective COVID Vaccines, and eliminate existing barriers to the efficient procurement, delivery, distribution and uptake of the Covid vaccine in the IGAD region.

Meanwhile the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng expressed concern over noncompliance to set SOPs, underscoring the need to scale up risk communication and community engagement interventions.