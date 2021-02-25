The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has given National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, until March 31 to explain whether his recently acquired armoured vehicle is a donation or one of his assets.

Addressing journalists and editors during a breakfast meeting yesterday, Ms Annet Twine, the director of the Leadership Code at IG, said like all other leaders, Mr Kyagulanyi, who is a political party head and a Member of Parliament, is required under Section 10 of the Leadership Code Act, to declare all his wealth.

