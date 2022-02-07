By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betti Kamya has challenged her staff to embrace modern Information and Communication Technology to improve service delivery.

The IGG was opening a training of her staff on ICT capacity to support and enhance the inspectorate’s function.

Kamya said through their IT department, the inspectorate seeks to improve efficiency and effectiveness in gathering the required information in its investigations.

She adds that this will not only save them resources like time and money but will also improve services delivered to the public.

The training taking place in Kampala has also been attended by the executive director of the Financial Intelligence Authority Sydney Asubo and National Social Security Fund Richard Byarugaba with whom the IG seeks to strengthen synergies.