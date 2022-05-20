By Amos Ngwomoya

The Inspector-General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has lifted the ban imposed on the procurement process for the purchase of office premises for the Electoral Commission.

The IGG’s directive is contained in an April 29th letter addressed to the EC chairperson Justice Simon Byamukama.

The letter is also copied to President Museveni, Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, secretary to EC Leonard Mulekwah, Permanent secretary in the ministry of Lands, and the IGG director of special Investigations Joram Magezi.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya says the letter is a breakthrough toward the electoral body’s relocation process.

The IGG’s clearance puts to rest the back-and-forth negotiations between the EC and the Uganda National Roads Authority, UNRA over the relocation of the former to pave way for the multibillion flyover project.

The second phase of the flyover project will affect part of the EC’s offices, Kitgum House and Centenary Park but the road agency couldn’t proceed with the construction works since the elections body was still entangled in a procurement controversy for the purchase of new premises.