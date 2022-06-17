By Benjamin Jumbe

The inspectorate of Government has justified its decision to settle some corruption cases out of court.

This comes after the body following two investigations into mismanagement and misappropriation of about 10 bn shillings ordered culprits to refund the money.

The culprits from ministry of Agriculture, Bukalasa Agriculture College and Fisheries training institute are to pay close to 9 bn while some officials from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics are to refund 977 Million shillings.

Addressing the media, the Inspector general of Government Beti Kamya cited several factors that were based on to have the matters settled out of court including the lengthy and costly prosecutions in court