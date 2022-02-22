By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inspectorate of Government has defended its ongoing verification of all declarations of income and assets made by leaders and public servants.

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya says the exercise is to start with 160 leaders who will include the top leadership of the IGG, accounting officers of Central government votes and those of government agencies with the biggest budgets among others.

She said this is not witch hunting anybody but rather ensuring compliance with the law, further adding that they inspectorate is to conduct awareness and sensitization enforcement of the leadership code act.

Meanwhile the IGG also said the lifestyle audit campaign is on vowing to leave any corrupt official unexposed

She says the exercise is to be conducted between now and June 2022.