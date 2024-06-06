The Inspector of General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya has downplayed the effectiveness of sanctions by the West in curbing corruption in Uganda.

The United Kingdom and the United States of American recently slapped sanctions on several senior government officials including the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among over alleged gross violation of human rights and corruption.

However, Kamya tells KFM that the problem with these particular sanctions is that they are being used to fight several issues including Ugandan’s stance on homosexuality.

She says therefore they are genuinely imposed to fight corruption in Uganda.

The other officials targeted by the sanctions are former ministers for Karamojja; Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, who are accused of stealing from vulnerable communities, as well as Gen Peter Elwelu, the former Deputy CDF for his role in the infamous Kasese killings.