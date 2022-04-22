By Moses Ndhaye

The Inspector-General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya says the fight against corruption has failed to yield fruit because most of the people involved do treasure the vice treasurer.

Kamya says the government has enacted several laws and put in place institutions such as the Police, the Inspectorate of Government, and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit among others, but corruption persists because the people that have been left to fight graft are the perpetrators and not the victims.

She thus challenges individuals and institutions such as parliament, judiciary and public servants to effectively wage war against corruption in their respective capacities.

She was officiating at the opening of the ethics and integrity training for the Uganda Communications Commission staff in Kampala.