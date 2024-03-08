By Yahudu Kitunzi

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered the Mbale City Town Clerk to halt the process of issuing the appointment letters to the newly recruited staff over irregularities.

In a March 5, 2024 letter, the Deputy IGG, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, said the inspectorate received a complaint alleging that the process of recruiting staff by the Mbale City service commission was marred with irregularities and corruption.

Twinomugisha in the letter, also directed the secretary city service commission to provide all the information and documents relating to the recruitment process including, a declaration of vacancies, advertisement, applications received, shortlist of candidates, and interview score sheets, among other documents deemed relevant to the investigation.

The Mbale City officials have also been invited for a meeting at the IGG head office on March 11, 2024 to address the issues.

In January this year, Mbale City Service Commission advertised vacancies that included head teachers, inspectors of schools, senior assistant education officers and assistant town clerks.

However, locals and some applicants claim the exercise was marred with irregularities and called for an investigation into what they called a “fraudulent recruitment exercise”