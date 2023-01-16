The Inspectorate of Government has kicked off the investigations into the alleged mismanaged Shs4 billion that was meant to be used in the fight against Covid-19.

This is after the City Lord Councilor for Rubaga II, James Mubiri, petitioned the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya over the misappropriation of funds secured by KCCA to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Kampala in 2021.

Speaking at the flagging off of the seven new ambulances procured by KCCA, to boost health service delivery in the five City Divisions earlier today, the Lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago revealed that the IGG has kick-started the investigation process in order to recover the alleged mismanaged funds.

KCCA requested for the said funds to implement the Covid-19 response plan by government to eliminate the pandemic in the Kampala Metropolitan Area. This included vaccination, enforcing the standard operating procedures, procuring ambulances to offer emergency response, establishing a mobile laboratory among others.