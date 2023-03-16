The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya has revealed that they are investigating 156 individuals and institutions who are implicated in the latest iron sheets scandal at the office of the Prime Minister.

According to Kamya, 21 of these are ministers, 28 are members of parliament, and 13 are Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) while over 100 are institutions such as churches, schools, hospitals, and private individuals.

Speaking at a morning TV show, Kamya said the scope of their investigation is broad and are not only focusing on those who irregularly acquired iron sheets meant for the poor people of Karamoja but the management of government relief items in the past two financial years.

She says they are to use about two months to thoroughly probe the procurement and distribution process of the iron sheets and store-keeping records to ensure they unearth all the necessary information needed.

The ombudsman, however, says much as they have summoned some of the implicated officials to file their responses, they are yet to get contact details of nine individuals.