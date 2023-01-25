The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya has applauded members of the public who shared videos on social media that revealed incidents of fraud at Entebbe International Airport.

Addressing journalists at the IGG head offices in Kampala, Kamya encouraged citizens to step up and publicise incidents of fraud, especially those involving public servants.

She revealed that in the last five years, her office has probed 21 cases mainly related to fraud in procurement processes at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Kamya has assured the public that investigations into operations at the Airport are ongoing.

She has however decried the now “chronic” challenge of limited resources for her office to fully execute its mandate.

“Don’t accept crap from public servants anymore. Ugandans are suffering to get land titles, IDs, permits of all sorts. Ugandans are tired of paying for public services like medicine, jobs and roads. Say no to corruption,” Kamya told journalists on Wednesday.

Police have since detained an aviation security staff who was filmed at Entebbe International Airport seemingly negotiating with passengers for a Shs400,000 bribe to facilitate their travel.