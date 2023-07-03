The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has launched an investigation into allegations of syndicated corruption and abuse of office at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Betty Kamya, who stormed the ministry’s offices at Amba House, says that they have received information from a whistle-blower who reported allegations of corruption and mismanagement of government resources at the ministry.

She says the investigation will affect the rural electrification projects, where some of the officials at the ministry especially in the office of procurement are alleged to have engaged in various corruption scandals.

She says the investigations are demanding accountability for project progress for the last three years from 2021 to 2023.

Kamya also confiscated some documents from the officials of the said ministry which will be used to guide the investigation.

The Government is looking for over USD3.5 million to construct the power distribution line from the 4.8 Mega Watts Waaki Hydro Power Dam in Buliisa district. The Dam that is situated at River Waaki was commissioned three years ago but is yet to meet its potential.