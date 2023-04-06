By Daily Monitor

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has launched an investigation into an alleged tax mess and corruption at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The Inspectorate has listed a raft of issues it is investigating at the tax body including; tax evasion, wasteful use of organizational resources, corruption and ill-gotten wealth among others.

According to IGG, billions of shillings is feared lost to a racket of thieves at the tax body. The Inspectorate confirms a high-level probe team was dispatched to URA this week.

The IGG Betty Kamya has hinted at damning whistle-blower accounts that triggered the investigation.