The Inspectorate of Government has commenced investigations into reports of extortion and other corruption-related offences by staff at Entebbe International Airport.

Stories and videos have been trending showing travelers who were barred from entering and exiting the country over failure to pay bribes.

Last week, aviation authorities apologized for the extortion mess and revealed that at least 26 employees from various agencies involved in the day-to-day running of the airport had been dismissed since January 2020.

Addressing journalists at her office today, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya said her office has so far probed 21 cases mainly related to fraud at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

She has meanwhile lauded Ugandans for using social media to expose the fraud, further advising them not to cease fire.

Aviation police have since detained a security staff member who was filmed at Entebbe International Airport seemingly negotiating with a passenger for a Shs400,000 bribe to facilitate their travel.