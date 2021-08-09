By Ritah Kemigisa

The Inspectorate of Government is considering a possibility of adding more days for public servants to declare their wealth after the 7th August deadline elapsed.

This has been confirmed by the inspectorate’s spokesperson Ali Munira.

This follows complaints from several public servants including teachers and Members of parliament who claim that they have not been fully sensitized while others say they could not easily access the internet due to the lockdown.

Munira says they are in receipt of these complaints and that consultations are ongoing to forge a way forward.

She meanwhile says by Friday, over 200,000 people had submitted their details using their online platform.

The IGG had set the wealth declaration deadline for public officers as August 7, 2021, while for newly elected leaders, it is August 14, 2021.

Failure to submit a declaration within that period, is late and attracts a fine for late submission ranging between Shs400, 000 and Shs800, 000 per month.