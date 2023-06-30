The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has ordered former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Richard Byarugaba together with Director Finance Steven Mwanje to refund nearly Shs4.4 billion lost by the Fund due to alleged mismanagement.

While releasing a report from an investigation into allegations of corruption and mismanagement of NSSF, the IGG, Betty Kamya said the duo irregularly authorized payment of Shs4.4 billion shillings to a number of staff who exited under early retirement.

She says Byarugaba also engineered the resignation of 2 board members, a move that cost the Fund over Shs600 million.

Kamya says the two officials should refund the said money or face prosecution, though only two out of the 25 accounts investigated by the Inspectorate implicated Byarugaba.

Kamya adds that despite all this, Byarugaba is credited for registering tremendous growth during his tenure.