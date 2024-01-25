By Tausi Nakato

The deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Anne Muhairwe, has ordered for the arrest and interdiction for six months of Mayuge District Senior Records Officer, Ms Brenda Nabwire, over missing documents.

Ms Muhairwe, who was on a two-day impromptu inspection of Mayuge District over service delivery, said Ms Nabwire’s interdiction and arrest followed allegations that she was “frustrating” service delivery in the District.

“She has been frustrating service delivery. People are suffering at her whims. If you do not give her “something”, documents disappear, she is the one to decide whether they transfer you, put or delete you from the payroll. Sometimes she refuses to give someone the file,’’ Ms Muhairwe said on Wednesday.

According to Ms Muhairwe, Ms Nabwire’s arrest will serve as an example to others if they don’t deliver as expected.

She added: “Many people have missed their salaries, receive one month or miss other months because their names have been deleted from the payroll, while some don’t get their pension.”

Ms Nabwire’s arrest was prompted by her continuous efforts to ask the IGG’s entourage to produce evidence, which got to Ms Muhairwe’s nerves and she ordered the Mayuge Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Donath Eswiru, to have her arrested and interdicted.

The Mayuge District LC5 Chairperson, Bishop Frank Tibagendeka, however, said Ms Nabwire was taken to Mayuge Central Police Station to provide more information as to why some documents get lost.

Bishop Tibagendeka notes that there has been a tendency of “information getting lost”, a concern he says they have addressed under the District Executive Committee until the IGG got concerned, came and unearthed.

He further called for the promotion of some civil servants, whom he says have served exceptionally.