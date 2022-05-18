By Prossy Kisakye

The Inspector-General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya, rallies leaders in Kampala to unite and fight corruption.

She made the remarks at the official launch of the lifestyle Audit Campaign in Kampala to weed out corruption in the Kampala metropolitan area.

Kamya said corruption has become a big stumbling block in the social-economic development of Kampala City and the blame is on the political leaders who have failed to unite to fight for the common cause.

She has disclosed that over ugx 20 trillion is lost annually in corruption and 50% of this money is from Kampala metropolitan area high lighting a need to involve political leaders to fight corruption in Kampala.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Kampala Hajjati Missa Kabanda has advised political leaders in Kampala to use their offices to fight corruption instead of fueling it.