By Faith Amongin

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has attributed the slow progress in handling corruption cases to poor funding from the government.

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, while appearing before Parliament’s Committee of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on Monday, said the Inspectorate spends 80 percent of the budget on running the institution and in the end fails to carry on its mandate.

“A study was done and it was established that government loses up to Shs20 trillion every year in corruption. But government does not give the IG money to do its work. Eighty percent of the budget is spent on salaries, rent, electricity, and generally running the institution,” Ms Kamya said.

She further explained that the Shs20 trillion is lost through under declaration of taxes, mismanagement of procurement processes and outright stealing of money intended for services.