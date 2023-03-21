The Inspector General of Government, Ms. Beti Kamya has stopped the transfer of the head teacher of Old Kampala Senior Secondary Schools.

In her March 14 letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, William Ssuna, the head teacher is among officials slated to aid the investigations her office is conducting.

According to Kamya, the Inspectorate of Government is investigating corruption and maladministration against the board of governors and former management of old Kampala schools.

She says that in the course of their investigations, they have learnt that Ssuna is lined up for transfer to a different school, ordering the Ministry to suspend his transfer with immediate effect until investigations are completed or until this order is lifted.

A source who preferred anonymity revealed that the IGG’s office is investigating the alleged maladministration, poor management of the school, bad working relationship between management, teachers, and students, and poor performance.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Monday, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Ms. Ketty Lamaro said they are going to take a decision following the directive.