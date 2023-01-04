By Mike Sebalu

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has recommended that the Inspectorate of Government takes over investigations into alleged abuse of office and mismanagement of NSSF funds by outgoing executive director, Mr. Richard Byarugaba.

The Board chairperson, Peter Kimbowa confirmed to KFM in a telephone interview that they have already recommended to the government’s relevant investigative bodies to commence investigations.

During a meeting with the minister for gender, labour and social development, Betty Amongi on December 22, President Museveni ordered investigations into alleged abuse of the Fund by Byarugaba.

This matter could shape the agenda for tomorrow’s NSSF board meeting which according to Kimbowa will discuss the Fund’s continuity among other issues.