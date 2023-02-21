By Kevin Githuku

The Inspectorate of government is set to launch the declaration of income, assets, and liabilities exercise for political leaders and appointed public servants in Lira city on March 1, 2023.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the IGG Beti Kamya warned public servants against falsification of facts, Under-declaration, Over-declaration, and anticipatory declarations among other unlawful acts.

She says such acts shall attract sanctions under the law which include fines, demotion, dismissal from work, confiscation of illicitly acquired assets, and being barred from holding a public office for up to ten years.

Leaders are by law required to declare their wealth. The exercise will be launched by deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa