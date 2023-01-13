By Mike Sebalu

The Inspectorate of Government is today expected to present its budget estimates for 2023/24 before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Olive Kamya is expected to lead a team of experts in explaining the different proposed expenditures and advocate for more funding to the directorate.

This comes amidst ministries, departments, and agencies’ outcry over budget cuts for the next financial year 2023/24.

This is part of the budgeting process before final estimates are decided and taken to parliament for approval.