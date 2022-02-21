By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inspectorate of Government is set to commence verification of all declarations of income, assets and liabilities made by public servants.

This has been revealed by the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya during a media briefing in Kampala where she says all politicians and public leaders ought to have made their declarations by now.

Kamya says the exercise will start with 160 leaders including the top leadership of her office- the Inspectorate of Government, accounting officers of central government and those of government agencies with the biggest budgets.

Others are Chief Administrative Officers of districts with big budgets and Town Clerks of urban councils.

She says the exercise is to be conducted between now and June 2022.