By Kevin Githuku

The Inspectorate of Government is this afternoon expected to present before parliament, the report on investigations into allegations of mismanagement, abuse of office, and corruption at the National Social Security Fund. According to the Order Paper, the matter is top on the list of today’s business.

The former Managing Director, Mr. Richard Byarugaba together with the Funds’ director finance Stevens Mwanje are accused of causing financial loss amounting to Shs 5 billion.

While releasing a report to the media earlier, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Betty Kamya said the duo irregularly authorized payment of Shs4.4 billion to a number of staff who exited under early retirement.

The IGG’s report also faults Byarugaba for engineering the resignation of 2 board members, a move that allegedly cost the Fund over Shs600 million.

It thus recommended that the duo refund the said money or face prosecution.

However, BHyarugaba told the media earlier that he was considering appealing this recommendation, arguing that the board payments were authorized by the minister and a resolution of the board.