BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

The director of Medical Services at the Uganda Police Force (UPF) Dr Moses Byaruhanga has this afternoon revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola is ill and is battling High Blood Pressure.

The matter came to light after the chairperson of the parliamentary defense committee Rosemary Nyakikongoro tasked the Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafire to explain why the IGP has continuously snubbed their committee summons.

Gen Otafire then asked the Police Doctor Byaruhanga who confirmed to the meeting that the IGP is sick.

IGP Ochola was expected to appear before the committee together with NIRA and Uganda Prisons Services officials to respond to matters concerning the security situation of the country.

The IGP has for a long time not appeared in the public domain and he did not attend the burial of his deputy Gen Paul Lokech who passed on recently.