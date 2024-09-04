The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba, has criticized both investigators and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for consistently targeting lower-ranking officers for corruption while allowing senior officials to evade accountability.

Byakagaba expressed his frustration on Wednesday during a two-day coordination meeting with the DPP’s office at the CID headquarters in Kibuli. The meeting aimed to enhance Uganda’s socio-economic transformation through efficient prosecution of offenses.

“The two institutions must collaborate and strengthen partnership in order to achieve their objective of contributing towards law and order but by extension towards supporting the development of this country,” he said.

“The general public has been frustrated that we go for small fish but ofrecent, we see this trend changing and we shall support your efforts to ensure s corrupt-free society,” he added.

The IGP noted that the public is growing weary of this selective approach to justice and is demanding to see “big fish” brought to trial. He emphasized the importance of this meeting between the police and the DPP, as both institutions are crucial to maintaining law and order in the face of evolving criminal activities, including money laundering, cybercrime, and human trafficking.