By Juliet Nalwooga

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has called for higher levels of integrity amongst officers in the force’s Health Services department because it is a fundamental execution of their work.

He made the remarks while launching the annual General meeting for the Directorate of Police Health services at Police headquarters in Naguru.

Ochola commended the team for a spirited fight amid a Covid- Pandemic and promised to ensure that the force puts in place measures to have the necessary protective gear needed for the police heath team to effectively execute their duty safely.

The Meeting is held under the theme “Improving and Standardising Health Service delivery in Uganda Police Force through strengthening Human Resource.”