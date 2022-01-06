By Ruth Anderah

The wife of the detained renown government critic and novelist Kakwenza Rukira basaija has dragged Martin Okoth Ochola, the Inspector General of Police, Grace Akullo Director CIID, Brig Gen Peter Candia, the Commandant SFC and Attorney General to Kampala High Court demanding production of her husband before Court whether dead or alive.

Eva Basiima, contends that her husband Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija was arrested on December 28th 2021 from their home in Kisaasi in Kampala by a joint security team in plain clothes and taken to an unknown place which Uganda police refused to disclose despite various demands.

She explains that her husband remained inaccessible to her until the plain clothed men and SFC soldiers armed with guns escorted by police van drove him to their upcountry home in Iganga and conducted a search from 8:30 am to 12.00 pm.

She narrates that her husband Kakwenza looked tortured and weak, limping with wounds under his feet, putting on blood stained undergarments and he revealed to her that he has been starved.

According the lawyers of Nalukoola and company advocates Kakwenza’s detention is illegal as it is beyond the 48 hours.

Yesterday Makindye Magistrate Court ordered for Kakwenza’s immediate release but in vain.

According to police Kakwenza is charged with offensive communication.

It’s alleged that the renown novelist using his Twitter handle abused president Yoweri Museveni using words that were derogatory, abusive, and belittling without any purpose of legitimate communication.

He is also said to have attacked Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son and commander land forces using the same derogatory and abusive words through his Twitter handle.