The Inspector General of Police in recent transfers and appointments has named AIGP Edward Ochom as the new Director Operations.

This comes days after AIGP Asuman Mugenyi who has been holding the position retired from the force recently after 34 years of service.

Ochom will now be deputized by SCP John Nuwagiira in changes that take immediate effect.

According to police publicist Fred Enanga AIGP Andrew Soroweni has also been moved from Directorate of General Duties to the Directorate of Welfare and Production as Director.

Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) James Ochaya is the Ag Director Research, Planning and Development.