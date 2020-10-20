The Inspector General of police, Martins Okoth Ochola has apologized to the retired Bishop of Masaka Diocese, John Baptist Kaggwa over a weekend incident where he was fired with teargas.

On Saturday, police used teargas to disperse members of Buganda Kingdom’s Mbogo Clan who had convened at their ancestral site at Mugulu – Ziggoti Town Council to attend a thanks giving prayer for their leader, Gajuule Kayiira.

On Monday, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga apologized to the Catholic Church saying the action by police was aimed at preventing a bigger gathering as a strategy to stop the spread of covid19.

He said the firing of teargas was caused by a group of uninvited politicians including Francis Zaake among others who had attracted several youth.

Now today, the police political commissar led a team of senior officers on behalf of IGP Ochola to meet Bishop Kaggwa at his home and apologize to him, his family and the church.