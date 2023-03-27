The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola has paid tribute to NTV journalist Edward Muhumuza who died in a car crash along Entebbe Expressway over the weekend.

Aged 34, Muhumuza is to be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Kyegegwa.

Hundreds of journalists have this morning thronged Kyegegwa to send off their colleague whom many have eulogized as a passionate and hardworking journalist who loved both his work and service at church.

A devout member of the Seventh Adventist Church, Muhumuza was on his way to Nkumba University to hand in his coursework when the reaper cut his bubbly life and budding journalism career.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga conveyed Ochola’s condolence message.

Enanga also announced Ochola’s Shs1 million condolence money to the family of Muhumuza whom he eulogized as one of the best crime reporters the security forces worked with.

“Edward was a crime reporter who worked with the police and the sister security agencies. He always brought out tough questions in s very professional manner. He was young and very committed and in work and highly talented, had integrity knowledgeable and had great passion for his job,” Ochola said in a message read by Enanga.

Police deputy spokesperson Claire Nabbaka is representing the IGP at the burial