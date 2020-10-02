The Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola has ordered CID to open an inquiry case file into a viral violence audio attributed to Kasanda south MP Simeo Nsubuga.

The person behind the audio is reportedly heard threating another political opponent only identified as Sonko that matters regarding politics are about life and death.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says a case file has now been opened at CID headquarters and they will find Sonko to help establish facts, then summon the MP to answer to the allegations.

Enanga has warned members of the public not to abuse their social media platforms for violence as they will be arrested.

He made the remarks while addressing journalists at media centre.

