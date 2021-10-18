By Juliet Nalwooga



The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has pardoned a 17-year old teenager who reportedly took to social media to post a mock report announcing his death.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson Charles Twine says they tracked the mobile phone number used to open up a facebook account and it led them to a one Fatuma Nakazibwe who denied ever having any account on facebook.

She however pointed officers at his 17-year old son whom she said often uses her phone.

The suspect- Mubarak Mubiru admitted to posting the false report and the IGP has pardoned him with caution and also asked parents to closely monitor their children’s online activity.

In the meantime, Twine says Mubiru’s file has been forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions who has the authority to withdraw charges.

The teenager was charged with using offensive communication to the prejudice of the IGP.