The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martins Okoth Ochola has today formally sent off 38 retiring officers.

Among these is Andrew Sorowen who served as director of welfare, logistics and sports, Edward Ochom, former director of operations and Asan Kasigye who served as the Chief Political Commissar, among others.

Speaking during the event at the police headquarters in Naguru, Ochola urged serving officers to learn from the retiring officers for the job well done.

He said the event was to formally show appreciation to the officers for a great journey of achievements and reflection on the privilege of serving Uganda and the world.