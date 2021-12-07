By Juliet Nalwooga



The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has instructed the Director Fire and Rescue Services to liaise with the Ministry of Energy to widely disseminate information on safety precautions regarding use of liquefied petroleum gas.

According to police publicist, Fred Enanga the IGP wants the two agencies to jointly enforce safety regulations, by ensuring all gas dealers and operators, have licenses, good ventilation and the capability to operate in a safe environment.

He says every gas cylinder that does not meet the specific standards shall be pulled out of circulation.

Meanwhile users in homes and businesses have been advised to ensure gas cylinders are kept away from ignition sources and other flammable materials.



A gas explosion last month claimed the lives of 2 people and left 5 others critically injured.

